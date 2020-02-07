Kailyn Lowry is thankful for support, slams critics after announcing pregnancy

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared earlier this week that she’s pregnant with her fourth child.

She revealed the news on her Instagram page after rumors surfaced that she was carrying her fourth child.

Kailyn didn’t confirm or deny the rumors at the time, but now that she’s 16 weeks along, she wanted to share the news with her fans and followers.

Now, she’s sharing even more information about her situation. She also thanked those who have reached out to her.

Kailyn Lowry thanked supporters while promoting product

On her Instagram Stories this week, Kailyn thanked her followers for their support. She then thanked those who personally reached out to congratulate her.

She also said that she had gotten messages from other moms who were pregnant and expecting children.

She shared this message as part of a product promo for her fans. She promoted the app Peanut, which allows women to connect.

Kailyn also shared her pregnancy news as part of this promotion earlier this week.

Kailyn Lowry is cutting out people who don’t support her

On top of the positive support she’s been getting, it sounds like some people in her life don’t support her new pregnancy.

On Twitter, she revealed that while her friends don’t always agree with everything she does in her life, they do support her.

She could be referring to her friends not agreeing with her having another child with Chris Lopez, but they are supporting her keeping the baby.

My friends don’t agree with everything I do but they support me in life. If you can’t be supportive stay the fuck away from me. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 5, 2020

But she also had a stern message to those who don’t support her — stay away from her.

As we revealed this week on Monsters & Critics, it’s believed that the child’s father is Chris Lopez. He has already made several comments about his unborn child on his Instagram account.

As for Kailyn’s current situation, she revealed that she’s currently house hunting after not being happy with her current home. She just moved into the house this past summer, but too many Teen Mom 2 fans know where she lives.

It makes her uneasy, as several people have shown up at her house unannounced.

But whether she gets to move once more before this baby is born could be a topic for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.