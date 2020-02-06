Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry said she was done having kids for now in November

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kailyn Lowry announced that she was pregnant this week. She’ll be welcoming her fourth child this summer, as her due date is July 25, 2020.

For months, Kailyn has addressed rumors and speculations that she wanted another child, and she’s been open about wanting a baby girl.

The Teen Mom star has also been open about possibly using a sperm donor to have her girl, as she wasn’t dating anyone. Kailyn didn’t reveal whether this pregnancy was planned, but in November 2019, she said she was done having kids for now.

Kailyn Lowry previously said that 2020 was about her

During a November 1 interview with Dom Nati, Lowry revealed that she didn’t want any more kids right now.

“I don’t want more kids right now. I think that 2020 is for Kail to focus on Kail and get everything in order before I think of having more kids,” she said at the time.

Since she revealed she was almost 16 weeks along this week, Kailyn would have been four weeks along at the time of the interview. It’s possible she had no idea she was even pregnant at the time.

You can listen to the interview below.

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, Kailyn contemplated ending the pregnancy, something that will be shared as part of Teen Mom 2 next season.

She even went to the clinic to have it removed but regretted her decision. She left the clinic with the decision to keep the child, indicating that this could have been an accidental pregnancy.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez’s relationship status is currently unknown

As Monsters & Critics reported yesterday, it’s strongly believed that Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn’s fourth child. While she didn’t confirm this in her pregnancy announcement, Chris’ aunt had supposedly shared the news on social media before Kailyn confirmed it.

When she finally did share the news, she said that she was excited to welcome her fourth child this summer. She focused on her three sons in the post, revealing that they were excited to add another one to the family.

It’s uncertain whether this pregnancy changes anything between Kailyn and Chris. Since Chris and Kailyn weren’t dating at the time of the pregnancy and since Chris doesn’t film Teen Mom 2, it’s limited as to what we know about their situation.

Kailyn did recently defend Chris after some people linked him to abuse rumors.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.