The Masked Singer recap: Who has gone home on the show so far?

The Masked Singer Season 3 is underway with a new cast of celebrities trying to win the show.

Eighteen total characters are competing this winter and spring on the show, with a celebrity hiding behind each of the masks that FOX viewers see on Wednesday nights.

Two episodes of the show have already aired. The season premiere took place after the Super Bowl, and Episode 2 played out last Wednesday night.

This also means that two celebrities have already been sent home in the process.

The Masked Singer recap: Who went home?

During the season premiere, Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Robot, Turtle, and White Tiger all performed for the judges. At the end of the episode, it was Robot who got unmasked by host Nick Cannon.

It turned out that Robot was rapper Lil Wayne.

When the show returned for a February 5 episode, Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Turtle, and White Tiger each performed again. This led to another unmasking at the end of the episode.

During Episode 2 — with actor Jason Biggs serving as the guest judge — Llama was eliminated. When the mask came off Llama, it was revealed that he was comedian and The Price is Right host Drew Carey.

The Masked Singer Season 3 preview

With two people now eliminated, it means that from Group A, only Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle, and White Tiger remain in the competition. One more of them is going to be sent home during the February 12 episode.

As for who they are… fans are very convinced that Miss Monster is Chaka Khan.

Once Group A is down to just three contestants, the show will move on to Group B and then on to Group C. The show will continue the same format until each group has just three celebrities remaining, and then they will be combined into one larger group.

Group B will have Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse, and Taco. Group C will have Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan, and T-Rex.

In all, that’s 18 different celebrities trying to make the most of their opportunities on the big stage. With each new episode, there will also be a guest judge offering their guesses and support to the judge’s panel.

Will you be our Valentine? 😘 Love is in the air on #TheMaskedSinger TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/GfWiToVkH9 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 12, 2020

For the February 12 episode, actress Leah Remini will join Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke on the judge’s panel to finish up Group A.

Then, on February 19, Group B will get to take the stage for the first time.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.