Who went home on The Masked Singer tonight? Episode 2 recap

Another celebrity went home on The Masked Singer tonight. This was Episode 2 of Season 3, with the five remaining contestants from Group A taking to the stage.

Viewers who tuned in for the season premiere on Sunday got to see a special episode of the show. FOX decided to place it after the Super Bowl to drum up buzz for Season 3.

During the premiere, it was Robot who got sent home. When he was unmasked, it was revealed that Robot was rapper Lil Wayne, who had been a guess of the judges as someone on previous seasons of the show.

Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Turtle, and White Tiger advanced to the next night, which just took place on Wednesday, February 5.

Who went home on The Masked singer tonight?

Each of the four masked celebrities performed a new number on Wednesday night.

Llama performed It’s Not Unusual by Tom Jones, Miss Monster did Fancy by Bobbie Gentry, White Tiger sang Good Vibrations by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, Kangaroo performed You Know I’m No Good by Amy Winehouse, and Turtle sang Say You Won’t Let Go by James Arthur.

At the end of the episode, host Nick Cannon revealed the bad news, and it was time to unmask another one of the celebrities. The celebrity that was sent home during the February 5 episode was Llama.

Who was Llama on The Masked Singer?

Below is the video that showcases the unmasking of Llama. It turned out to be a huge surprise to a lot of people, especially with how famous the person under that mask has been with his endeavors.

Yep, that’s the long-time TV star and comedian Drew Carey. It was fun to see him take off the mask and reveal that he had decided to take a turn on the show.

The elimination of Lil Wayne and Drew Carey means that Group A is down to just four people. Three of them will get to advance to the next round, but first, they have to perform again on the February 12 episode.

It’s already been a very exciting season of the show and we are only two episodes into it. What’s in store for viewers down the road? Make sure to tune in on Wednesday, February 12 to find out who advances and to see a clip of the people who are performing as part of Group B.

The characters in Group B are Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse, and Taco.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.