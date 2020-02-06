The internet is convinced that Miss Monster on The Masked Singer is Chaka Khan

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer is back for Season 3, and one of the most popular characters seems to be Miss Monster. Along with the enjoyment of watching her perform, fans are staking claims on who might be behind that mask.

After the Super Bowl, Miss Monster performed for the first time, with the judges placing their guesses about the secret celebrity during the season premiere.

Ken Jeong guessed she was Dolly Parton. Jenny McCarthy said she was younger and went with Mary J. Blige. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Dionne Warwick. Jamie Foxx (who was the guest judge) agreed with Nicole, stating that there was a queen under the mask.

Robin Thicke didn’t weigh in with his opinions during the season premiere, but many fans at home have been sharing their thoughts.

Is Miss Monster on The Masked Singer Chaka Khan?

Chaka Khan is a pretty famous singer. She is known for songs like (I’m) Every Woman, Through the Fire, I Feel for You, and even My Funny Valentine. Her voice is also quite recognizable.

Below are a lot of the posts on Twitter where fans are sure that they have identified Miss Monster:

We all know Miss Monster is Chaka Khan. I mean, come on. Her voice is beyond legendary and unique. They’re playing dumb. #TheMaskedSinger — K. 🦋 (@_BoujeeRie) February 6, 2020

#themasksinger Miss Monster sounds like Chaka Khan. They got it horribly wrong — Michelle W (@Michell76617183) February 6, 2020

Obviously the the tall goofy Tiger is Gronk which everybody has guessed already? But did you all realize Miss Monster is Chaka Khan. #MaskedSinger — Zambi TheGreat (@ZambiTheGreat) February 3, 2020

This particular fan of The Masked Singer below also weighed in on some of the clues in the package to share why she felt that Miss Monster is Chaka Khan:

Miss Monster on #MaskedSinger is DEFINITELY Chaka Khan 😂 my mom says the teardrop in her voice sells it for her and the queen chess piece sells it more with the meaning of “khan” pic.twitter.com/mz0mTTyNjk — Nyra Gaia (@NyraGaia) February 6, 2020

Miss Monster was not unmasked yet

During the season premiere, Miss Monster advanced to the next round, meaning she was able to keep her identity a secret from the in-studio audience and the panel of judges.

The celebrity that was not so lucky was the one behind the Robot mask. Robot was sent home, and he took off his mask to reveal that it was rapper Lil Wayne underneath it all.

This meant that the other five celebrities — Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Turtle, and White Tiger — all got to sing again on the February 5 episode of the show.

Surviving one more night means making it to the February 12 episode, where Group A will be taken down to just three people. Those three advanced to the next round and begin waiting.

Two other groups of celebrities will be competing during Season 3 of The Masked Singer. Group B consists of Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse, and Taco. As for Group C, that is made up of Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan, and T-Rex.

Those other groups will wait to compete and then work their way down to a final three that will also advance.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.