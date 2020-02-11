Married at First Sight spoilers: Here’s why Brandon wasn’t invited to the reunion and why annulment from Taylor marriage could be granted

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

As this season of Married at First Sight gets closer to Decision Day, there’s more drama than many previous seasons, especially for one of the Season 10 couples — Brandon and Taylor.

The latest MAFS spoilers shed some light on why Brandon was uninvited to the Married at First Sight reunion show, which was recently filmed. It was also revealed that Brandon and Taylor could be the first MAFS couple to receive an annulment, even though they are not supposed to.

Here’s what we know about this Married at First Sight couple that has already called it quits.

MAFS didn’t want Brandon to file for divorce

Brandon and Taylor have had some serious issues since the season started. Brandon filed for divorce from his bride before the weddings even finished airing.

Apparently, things were so bad that Brandon didn’t even care to fulfill his commitment to the show as he has already started the process of separating himself from Taylor and from the show.

According to Mafsfan, this is precisely the reason why Brandon was uninvited to the reunion that was taped this past weekend.

The producers were unhappy with his timing of the filing of the divorce and viewers saw that Brandon and production aren’t exactly on the best of terms after his tantrum in the elevator.

Brandon and Taylor never even lived together

Mafsfan also said that Brandon and Taylor moved in together, but the cohabitation only lasted for a day. Allegedly, they got into a big argument, he moved out and never moved back in.

And despite the Married at First Sight contracts, that have reportedly forbidden the cast from seeking an annulment, he may actually qualify because MAFS spoilers also claim that Brandon and Taylor never consummated their marriage.

As previously reported, Taylor was a last-minute replacement for the show and Brandon was also allegedly recruited via a cold-call.

Based on the early filing of divorce, the way both Taylor and Brandon were recruited, and Brandon’s, um, unorthodox ways, this spoiler probably doesn’t shock many. The couple seemed to be doomed from the start.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.