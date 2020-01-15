Married at First Sight rumors: Is Taylor who she says she is?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Taylor Dunklin of Married at First Sight seems to have it all: beauty and brains. But recently, viewers learned that her husband, Brandon Reid, filed for a divorce. Is it possible that Taylor isn’t who she appears to be?

According to blogger MafsFan, Taylor hasn’t been all that forthcoming when it comes to her career.

MafsFan posted on Instagram that Taylor is not a scientist at John Hopkins University. Taylor is, in fact, a program coordinator. It’s not a bad job, but not at all what she led viewers to believe she did for a living.

The blogger pulled the proof straight from John Hopkins’ directory.

MafsFan went on to further explain what is going on with Taylor’s career. She said that Taylor remains affiliated with John Hopkins, but some clinical trials list her as a sub-investigator.

Then MafsFan shared some interesting information regarding Taylor and how she came to be one of the brides on the show.

According to the blogger, Brandon and two other grooms had different matches for the show, but those brides backed out a month before shooting the show.

Instead of forgoing Brandon all together, the show allegedly added Taylor last minute. Because of this, the show couldn’t perform all of the normal background verifications.

The blogger then goes on to say that Taylor has a suspended license, lives with her mom, is not a scientist, and is not getting a Ph.D. or a Master’s Degree.

MafsFan said a groomsman in Brandon and Taylor’s wedding shared this information.

With all of these rumors, this season may be one of the juiciest ones yet.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.