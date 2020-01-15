Married at First Sight spoilers: One couple has already filed for divorce

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

It seems as though one of the couples from Season 10 of Married at First Sight has filed for a divorce after only the second episode has aired.

Blogger Mafsfan posted in her Instagram story that Brandon and Taylor have called it quits. She also came out with receipts in the form of an electronic divorce filing. It appears that Brandon is the one who filed on January 2.

Taylor also posted in October on her Facebook page that she was looking for a roommate.

Although it is too soon to know exactly what happened between Brandon and Taylor, the couple seemed really awkward during their wedding. What many viewers could have thought were nerves or anxiety, it could very well have been disinterest from Brandon.

Brandon didn’t seem to hold much conversation with his new bride or even make much of an effort to. Some people on Twitter thought that it had something to do with the fact that he kept mentioning that Taylor was not a man.

Twitter is also confused as to why Brandon seemed a little emotional during his best man/roommate’s speech.

Again, all of this could just be nerves. Brandon did say that he suffered from severe anxiety and commonly had panic attacks. Or he could just not be attracted to Taylor. It could also be that Taylor wasn’t attracted to Brandon. After all, during their photo session, Brandon leaned in for a kiss and Taylor pulled away.

Taylor said that she wasn’t comfortable being physical with someone she doesn’t know. Or maybe Taylor continued to struggle to have conversations with her new husband. We may have to watch to find out what happened between the two.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.