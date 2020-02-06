Life After Lockup exclusive: Clint confirms he is bailing Tracie out

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Love After Lockup couple Clint and Tracie haven’t had an easy transition back into the real world or marriage. The two got together while she was locked up, and during Season 2 of Life After Lockup, she is behind bars once again.

Last summer, Tracie was arrested once again. She and Clint were both taken into custody. He was released after a misdemeanor charge because of paraphernalia, and she was booked on drug charges once again.

Clint wants to bail out Tracie on Life After Lockup

In the exclusive Life After Lockup clip, Clint is talking to his mom Alice about the situation with Tracie. He explains his intentions to bail her out and pay the $5000 bond. Clint wants Tracie to go to rehab and insists that would be a stipulation when he goes to get her.

Alice is disgusted by the situation. As she attempts to try to get through to Clint, he isn’t having it. She admits that the last two years with Tracie wreaking havoc on their lives has been difficult, and she wants to know when enough will finally be enough.

Despite his mother’s pleas, Clint is going to get his goddess out of jail and hope for the best when it comes to her addiction. Unfortunately, viewers know that Tracie did not remain clean following her arrest.

What is happening with Clint and Tracie from Life After Lockup now?

Right now, it is difficult to know what is happening with Clint and Tracie from Love After Lockup. They have been back and forth with their marriage. Some of their drama has played out on social media, including both slinging drug accusations at each other.

Rumor has it that Tracie is in rehab and working on getting sober once again. She went back to using meth following her completion of parole. Tracie has not posted to any of her social media channels since December.

When it comes to Clint, he is a different story. He has posted various things on social media amid Tracie’s silence but has not confirmed their relationship status. He has hinted that they may have split, though an official answer was not given.

Both Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup fans have watched the turbulent relationship play out between Clint and Tracie. Their marriage has been through ups and downs, especially when drugs have been introduced.

Clint’s sobriety is unclear at the moment, but Tracie is rumored to be getting help for her addiction issues.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.