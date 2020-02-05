Adam Glick speaks out about Below Deck Sailing Yacht: ‘Third time’s a charm’

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Adam Glick is speaking out about joining Below Deck Sailing Yacht, revealing he hopes the “third time’s a charm” for him and reality television. The chef is an adventure seeker, so taking a chance on the latest Below Deck franchise is right up his alley.

After two seasons on Below Deck: Mediterranean that was full of many highs and lows, fans were surprised to learn Adam was giving reality TV another try. This time around, though, Adam is facing an even tougher challenge because he is working on a sailboat.

Plus, he has work cut out for him, proving that he can follow a preference sheet and get along with the other crew members.

Why Adam said yes to Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In a recent interview with Vulture, Adam got candid regarding his shocking return to reality television and the hit Bravo franchise. The adventure was, of course, the main reason. Adam lives his life for the next adventure.

Another reason Adam agreed is that he was not about to say not to Bravo.

“When Bravo calls you up and says, “Hey, you wanna do another series?” you say yes. That’s the reality of the situation,” Adam expressed to the magazine.

The chef was also at a point in his life that six weeks in Greece was a good break from his road trip.

Adam’s focus on the new Below Deck franchise

The chef revealed his primary focus on the new series was the food. There is only so much a person can change when working on a reality TV show. Adam felt the way he presented himself, and the food were the things he can change.

“Coming back on Season 3 of Below Deck Med, I felt I did really well. I didn’t have any issues with the crew, and it was really more about making sure the food was great for the guests. And I proved I was capable of doing that. So, coming back, for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, third time’s the charm. There’s always gonna be hiccups, no matter what, but I would say, for the most part, the food was great,” he admitted.

Adam also shared a piece of advice he learned from his latest stint on the Bravo show. When it comes to working, just work and do your job. Adam believes he did an excellent job of working hard this season but did tease he gets into a couple of other “situations” on the new show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.