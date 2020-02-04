Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast: Here’s what you need to know

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is setting sail, giving fans of the franchise a whole new cast. The latest installment to the hit Below Deck series will feature a familiar face and several new recruits bringing the drama.

The sailboat crew has a couple of different names for positions than on a luxury motorboat crew. There is, of course, the captain, chief, the group of stews, and deckhands. However, a sailboat crew also has a first mate and a chief engineer.

Here is a look at the new Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast.

The captain

Captain Glenn Shepard is at the helm of the Parsifal III. He has held the position for the past 10 years, so Captain Glenn definitely knows how to operate the sailboat.

Even though the good captain knows what he is doing, that doesn’t mean he won’t face problems, especially when it comes to the weather.

Read More Who is Captain Glenn on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The chef

Below Deck Med alum chef Adam Glick, he was on Season 2 and 3 of the series, is stepping back into the galley. His previous experience in the franchise will give him an upper hand on the new show.

When he is not working and traveling on a yacht, Adam spends his time in California. He is an avid surfer who lives out of his camper van.

The stews

Chief Stew Jenna Mac Gillivray has an eye for detail and strives for perfection. She has been yachting for 15 years. Jenna briefly took a break from yachting to be a social worker.

However, she realized being a yachtie was her true calling. Jenna holds herself and her team to a high standard. She does not like to be challenged and will not coddle her staff.

Wow.. another Below Deck spin-off? Exciting!! RT @BravoTV: Which do you think is more @Kate_Chastain's style? Motor yacht 🛥or sailing yacht? ⛵️#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/Ef0NVANnUG — Eris Razak (@ezackz) January 14, 2020

Madison Stalker is Jenna’s second stew. She is a former figure skater, with less than four years in the yachting business. Madison loves having the opportunity to work on different boats with various crews and travel the world.

Georgia Grobler is the third stew on the Parsifal III. The South African beauty is no stranger to motorboats and sailing boats. She is used to working on smaller vessels where she is the only stew.

This is the first time Georgia has worked with a team of stews, and it is going to be challenging for her.

The engineer

Bryon Hissey is the chief engineer or fixer of the boat. He spent many years restoring and repairing classic cars in his homeland of Australia. Bryon fell into yachting when he needed a change of scenery and has never looked back.

He has been working on the Parsifal III for the past five years. While working on a boat in Fort Lauderdale, Bryon met his now-wife. The couple recently welcomed their first child.

The deckhands

Parker McCown is one of two deckhands on the sailing vessel. He is new to the world of luxury yachting. However, Parker has spent years working on historic sailboats such as the Skipjack.

He is not afraid to ask questions when he does not know something and can soak up information like a sponge. Parker likes to call himself the “James Bond of the sailing world.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht 02/03/20 Sneak Peek: ‘This Below Deck Sailing Yacht Term is a Little NSFW’ 🤦‍♂‍ #BelowDeck #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/JLSUXAzSfA — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) February 3, 2020

Ciara Duggan is a deckhand on the Parsifal III year-round along with her boyfriend Paget Berry, who is also the first mate. She grew up on her family’s 45-foot sailing catamaran.

It wasn’t until her late teens that Ciara became a yachtie, honing her skills as a cook and stew on smaller yachts. Although she and Paget have worked on the same boat for years, this is the first time they have worked in the same department.

The first mate

Paget Berry is the first mate on the new Bravo show. He began his yachtie career at the young age of 13, and by the time he was 22, Paget had worked his way up to his first captain position on a sailing catamaran.

He met Ciara when he worked on one of her family’s boat. The couple has been together for four years, but can they survive Paget being her boss?

There is a new cast joining the ranks of the Below Deck franchise. Only time will tell how the crew stacks up against the rest of the famous faces from the Bravo yachting shows.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.