Below Deck reunion: Air date, time and confirmed cast members

A Season 7 Below Deck reunion special is happening. The Valor crew is coming together to discuss one of the most controversial and dramatic seasons of the Bravo reality TV show.

Andy Cohen is going to have his hands full when the cast comes together for the first time since filming ended. Fans know the drama between the men and women this season was at an all-time high. Based on what many of them have said while watching the season play out on air, the divide still exists.

When is the Below Deck reunion airdate?

The Season 7 finale of Below Deck will air on February 3 at 8/7c. It is airing an hour earlier to make room for the premiere of the franchise’s latest installment, Below Deck Sailing Yacht. It is a smart move on Bravo’s part to capitalize on the viewership from the Below Deck finale to launch the new series.

Since the network is focusing on kicking off Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the reunion show for Below Deck Season 7 will air on Monday, February 10 at 8/7c, one week after the finale. Bravo will also use the special as a lead-in to gain viewership for the latest spin-off.

Which cast members are attending the Below Deck reunion?

The good news is the entire Valor crew was on hand to film the Below Deck reunion special. Captain Lee Rosbach, chief stew Kate Chastain, bosun Ashton Pienaar, and chef Kevin Dobson were joined by their respective teams for the special.

Deckhands Rhylee Gerber, Tanner Sterback, Brian de Saint Pern, and even Abbi Murphy all showed up to chat with Andy. Second stews Simone Mashile and Courtney Skippon also attended the dynamic event.

A seating chart for the reunion special has been making the rounds on Twitter thanks to a tweet by Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn. There is no surprise in the seating arrangement. Ashton, Kevin, Brian, Tanner, and Abbi are on one side of Andy with Captain Lee, Kate, Rhylee, Simone, and Courtney on the other side.

There is no doubt the current cast has no problem speaking their minds. Fans can no doubt expect fireworks with this group of people.

The question is, who will be the first two cast members to spar? Ashton and Rhylee or Kate and Kevin are the safest bets, but Kate and Simone can’t be ruled out either.

Who do you think will cause the most drama during the reunion?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.