Who is Captain Glenn on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The newest addition to the Below Deck franchise is taking everything fans love about the show and turning it upside down. As Below Deck Sailing Yacht gets ready to set sail, people can’t help but wonder, who is Captain Glenn Shephard?

There is no question having a likable, strong captain is key to creating a successful Below Deck show. The original has Captain Lee Rosbach, and Below Deck Med has Captain Sandy Yawn.

Now Captain Glenn is taking on the challenge for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, so let’s find out a little more about the good captain.

Yachting is his calling

Captain Glenn hails from Montreal, Canada. He was bitten by the yachting bug when he spent time traveling in Italy.

The captain was staying in a hostel when he noticed an ad looking for someone to help prepare a boat for the summer. Captain Glenn answered the call and spent the summer as a deckhand on the boat sailing around Sicily.

Read More Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast and trailer revealed by Bravo

It quickly became clear to him that yachting was his calling.

“I think the rest of my life I’ve kind of been trying to recreate that summer because it was magical. I just fell in love with the idea of cruising on a little boat in the Mediterranean,” he shared with Bravo.

The captain credits the travel, excellent money, and freedom to create his schedule for making the industry appealing to him.

Twenty years later and Captain Glenn still loves yachting just as much as he did that first summer. He has spent the last ten years as the captain on Parsifal III, which is the boat featured on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

His captain style is chill

There is no doubt Captain Glenn is going to be compared to both Captain Lee and Captain Sandy. He is nipping the compression in the bud by letting fans know how he is different from the other two captains.

Captain Glenn recently expressed to E! News that he is more chill and laid back. He doesn’t have a hands-off management style, but the captain does believe in letting his department heads take ownership of their domains.

It is important for him that his staff does not feel stifled but instead empowered.

“I keep an eye on everything, but I consider myself a macro manager rather than a micromanager. In a way, I pride myself on that, but I think I get the best out of my people by doing it that way,” Captain Glenn shared.

Your First Look at Below Deck Sailing Yacht | Bravo https://t.co/5p0mlN3fOO via @YouTube — Kitty (@kittybravofan) December 23, 2019

He is not afraid to get his hands dirty

Although he wants his staff to do their jobs, Captain Glenn is not afraid to get his hands dirty. As fans can see in a preview clip for the premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he is right there helping his crew to ensure the charter goes smoothly.

There are so many unknown variables when dealing with a sailboat. Captain Glenn knows the unpredictability of a sailboat can spell trouble, and it can mean all hands are needed to avert disaster.

Fans will have an entire season to learn more about the latest captain to join the Below Deck franchise. Only time will tell if he is as likable as Captain Lee and Captain sandy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.