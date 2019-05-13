Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ son reportedly removed by CPS: How she’s responding to the news

Jenelle Evans is realizing the consequences of her husband’s actions are reaching far beyond what she could have imagined. The Teen Mom 2 star, who lost her job with MTV last week, is now having her children removed from the home.

The Ashley reported this afternoon that Kaiser was removed from the home in North Carolina that David Eason and Jenelle call The Land. It was a family member who reportedly removed Kaiser from the home.

He’s currently in the custody of his father, Nathan Griffith, and his mother.

Sources told the website that the detective in charge of the investigation into the shooting death of Nugget, Jenelle’s dog, was the one who called CPS and recommended that Kaiser was not to go home.

“CPS authorized a family member to get Kaiser from his daycare on Friday,” the source said. “Kaiser will likely be staying away from The Land until CPS can get things sorted out. A judge will be given the case today to sign off on, at least for the foreseeable future.”

TMZ then reported that Jace, who was with Barbara at the time of the shooting, is not allowed to return to The Land either per CPS orders.

Barbara has legal custody of Jace, but CPS is putting a stop to the visitation rights following the shooting.

No word on what will happen with Ensley, the biological child of Jenelle and David who resides on the property in question. TMZ reports that authorities haven’t removed her from the home, partly because of David’s temper and his collection of firearms.

As for Jenelle, she reacted to the news by posting a photo of Kaiser and Ensley together, saying that they are inseparable.

She also addressed an article that had been posted to her Instagram from The Ashley, an article she deleted herself.

In response, several people reached out to her, asking her why she felt it was necessary to delete it. They also asked her to respond to the stories that Kaiser and Jace were no longer allowed home.

“Still your kids are being removed from your home and you aren’t seeing an issue with that? It’s a good thing your children are being removed,” one person replied to her Instagram post, while another added, “You deserve your kids taken away from you!”

Teen Mom 2 airs tonight at 9/8c on MTV.