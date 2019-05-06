Jenelle Evans’ dog drama: David Eason skips jail time, Teen Mom stars speak out, and MTV remains silent

It has been less than a week since Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, shot and killed Evans’ dog Nugget after it bit their daughter Ensley. Over the weekend, the story continued to develop as Jenelle returned home.

US Weekly reported that Evans was back in the North Carolina home that she shares with Eason and their three children. She reportedly left the home with Ensley, 2, and Kaiser, 4, after the shooting.

The report doesn’t state where she went, but she did tell the magazine previously that she wasn’t sure what to do and that divorce was on the table.

Over the weekend, Evans posted a video to her Instagram Live, where she noted she was back home and shared that she had gotten seven eggs this morning from her chickens.

She also posted a throwback photo of herself with Ensley. She didn’t provide an update on what she was thinking about in regards to her marriage.

On Friday, David Eason was expected to pay outstanding child support or risk going to jail in an unrelated case.

Radar Online reported that Jenelle paid his child support for him, so he could avoid jail. The website reported that a judge allegedly told David that he had half an hour to come up with the money he owed, and he reportedly called Jenelle, who paid it for him.

It’s uncertain still if David will face jail time for shooting Nugget. MTV hasn’t said anything about the incident either.

While the network isn’t filming with David as it is, one source tells Radar Online that Jenelle’s days with Teen Mom 2 are numbered.

In addition to Nugget’s shooting death, Jenelle hasn’t been filming season 9B as much as Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, according to the report.

Evans’ fellow Teen Mom family is also speaking out, including Javi Marroquin who wants someone to step in and help Jenelle remove herself from the situation.

“I wish someone would physically go remove her from the condition she’s living in and let her refocus for a minute,” Javi told Radar Online in an exclusive statement.

Amber Portwood and Chelsea DeBoer’s father, Randy Houska, have also shared their thoughts on Twitter about the shooting death of Nugget.

Omg I can't even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles poor dog! ugh😰 heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision🙏 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 3, 2019

One of my grandkids bit another kid at daycare a few weeks ago. I’m damn glad it was not the Eason daycare or I would be down one grandchild now @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2 — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) May 3, 2019

It’s no secret that Jenelle and Kailyn Lowry aren’t on the best of terms, but Lowry decided to issue a statement. She distanced herself from David’s behavior but wrote that she hoped Jenelle had removed herself from the situation.

Monsters and Critics will continue to keep you updated on the story as it develops.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.