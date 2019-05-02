Jenelle Evans dog drama: Divorce talks, not speaking to David Eason, the dog video, and more!

UPDATE: On Thursday, it was reported that animal control would be making a visit to Jenelle’s home to confirm that the dog was indeed dead and that the couple was in possession of the corpse. The decision for Animal Control to make the visit came after the Attorney General’s Office received 138 complaints about the dog’s death.

Jenelle Evans said that she and her husband David Eason are going through a rough time after David reportedly shot Jenelle’s dog Nugget this week when it nipped at their daughter Ensley.

The entire incident was caught on video, one that David shared on Instagram.

Jenelle broke her silence yesterday, saying she misses the dog every day. Now, she’s revealing that she and David aren’t on speaking terms. She also reveals that divorce is on the table, something she’s seriously considering after his actions.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” Jenelle Evans told US Weekly in an official statement, adding, “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

She points out that she’s simply too hurt to speak to him right now.

“I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” Jenelle points out in her statement.

You can see the dog video here.

David Eason is also speaking out, using Instagram to share his thoughts. In an Instagram Live post, he hinted that he was happy with his decision.

“Happiness depends on your attitude, not on what you have,” Eason posted.

In the Instagram post where he shared the video of the dog biting Ensley, he wrote that he didn’t care whose animal bites his kids. He revealed that he wouldn’t put up with it and he’s all about protecting his family.

He ended the post by saying that people can hate him all they want, but he’s the only person to judge whether an animal is a danger to him and his family or not.

The local Sheriff’s office revealed that they have launched an investigation into the incident. David hasn’t been charged at the time of this writing.

Pop Culture reports that David will only be charged with animal cruelty if Jenelle decides to file charges against him. The report claims the police department would not act on “sensationalized media reports or social media posts.”

In Jenelle’s official statement, she clarifies many of the questions Teen Mom 2 fans have. She reveals David took the dog outside into the woods and shot her. The shooting happened about two acres away from the house.

Jace was on a cruise with Barbara during the incident. Kaiser and Ensley were inside the home, and Maryssa, David’s oldest daughter, “immediately went to her bedroom and didn’t come out all night until the next day.”

Jenelle Evans notes that the children haven’t asked about the incident since it happened.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.