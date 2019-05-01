David Eason shot and killed dog: Cops investigate after frantic 911 call

David Eason is being accused of killing his wife’s dog. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department responded to their property after an unknown male made a 911 call, claiming that a woman’s husband had killed her dog.

It wasn’t Jenelle who made the phone call, but the Sheriff’s Department did confirm that they were investigating the incident.

“A call was made today, and it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” the Sheriff’s Department told Radar Online in a statement. “The Sheriff is out there right now investigating and there will be an incident report filed later.”

According to reports, the caller was an unidentified male but claimed that it was indeed David Eason who had been accused of shooting the dog. The police department is planning on filing a report once the investigation comes to an end.

The dog in question is a French bulldog named Nugget, who the couple adopted in August 2018. The two also have two Pitbulls.

Since reports that David Eason shot and killed the family pet, he has defended his actions on Instagram. Jenelle Evans’ husband shared a video of the incident where Nugget nipped at their daughter Ensley as well as a photo of her red cheek as seen below.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face…” David wrote in the caption. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s**t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

This isn’t the first violent incident involving Eason. Back in October 2018, Jenelle called 911 to report her husband, who had reportedly pinned her down to the ground. She told the 911 operator at the time that she thought her collarbone was broken and that he got violent because he had been drinking.

Evans would later downplay the incident, calling the entire incident a drunken misunderstanding. She explained that they were doing just fine, but that she would be taking some time away from social media.

In addition, David Eason has never hidden the fact that he owns several guns.

On Instagram, he expressed his desire to keep his guns rather than support gun control. He is no longer filming for MTV after a series of homophobic rants on Twitter.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.