Jenelle Evans fired from Teen Mom 2: She’s ‘really upset’ amid growing concerns about her safety

Jenelle Evans learned that she had been fired from Teen Mom 2 late yesterday. MTV issued a statement, revealing that they were now cutting ties with Evans after David Eason had shot and killed her dog Nugget just last Tuesday.

While Evans hasn’t issued a statement about her firing, a source has revealed that she’s very upset about the decision. Technically, she wasn’t the one responsible for the shooting or the death of Nugget, so she’s upset and shocked that the network would make the decision to cut ties with her.

“Jenelle was shocked and is really upset,” an insider has revealed to US Weekly about the news to cut ties with the Teen Mom 2 star. “The decision was given to her suddenly after a lot of back and forth with MTV.”

At the present time, the other girls have been filming Season 9B, but MTV reveals that Jenelle was already not filming as much. MTV shared that they were now stopping all production with the couple.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement from MTV read that was released yesterday. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Now that Jenelle has been fired and won’t have a production crew with her, some people are concerned about her safety. Chelsea DeBoer’s father, Randy Houska, revealed that while he was worried for the children now, he was also concerned for Jenelle’s safety.

I certainly think it was far past due, and that they really drug their ass is doing it. But I worry for the kids, and since we’ve been in this for 10 years together, I worry about Jenelle — Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) May 7, 2019

Several other fans expressed the same concern, revealing that it was unfair that Jenelle was being punished for something David did. As one person pointed out, the cameras were there to protect Evans, and now that production is over for her, it’s uncertain what the future will hold for her.

I’m not jumping for joy that Jenelle was fired because I felt like MTV filming helped keep her protected while the cameras were rolling. Now I worry about the safety of her and the kids 😓 and my heart is broken for Nugget 😢💔 I hope she seeks the help for her & the kids sake. — Cherise M. Romero (@mzcherrybaby24) May 8, 2019

Um jenelle 1 your mom is always going to have your back girl remember that your mom is always worried about you and your safety k @PBandJenelley_1 #TeenMom2 — Ashley Rakestraw (@Cheermaster500) May 7, 2019

One person suggested that Nathan Griffith use this opportunity to remove Kaiser from the situation, so he can be safe as well.

@GroundLevelUp please remove your son now for his safety, no matter what situation you're in, you will still be a better parent than her I know it, U know it, Jenelle knows it, the world knows it. Its time to stand up and take action. — Sara (@saratltt) May 5, 2019

Radar Online reported yesterday that Jenelle is not only sad about MTV’s decision but also freaking out because she doesn’t have enough savings. An insider told the website that Jenelle is broke and hadn’t been saving her 6-figure salary from MTV. Just last week, she reportedly paid David Eason’s outstanding child support. This was before she knew that she would be fired.

