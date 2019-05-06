David Eason deletes Instagram, Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan made 911 call in fear for Kaiser’s safety

David Eason hasn’t said much about the shooting death of Nugget since he shared a post on Instagram, justifying his decision to shoot the dog to death. However, the story has taken the Teen Mom world by storm, and David has now chosen to remove himself from social media.

Eason appears to have deleted or disabled his Instagram account by the name of @hicktownking. It was on this account he shared the video of Nugget nipping at Ensley as she got close to it. She tried to hug the dog, but David claims it became aggressive and it was unacceptable for the dog to do that.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all,” he posted at the time.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge wether [sic] or not a animal [sic] is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

More details are also surfacing about the 911 call that was made. It was revealed that it was an unknown male who called the cops to the house, but TMZ is now reporting that it was Jenelle’s ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith who called.

TMZ reports that he wanted the cops to do a welfare check on the family, as he had just heard that David had shot the dog and he knew that Kaiser was in Jenelle’s care. The website is reporting that Nathan was also concerned about Jenelle’s safety.

During the call, Nathan reportedly said that if Jenelle was going back into the home she shares with Eason, “somebody is going to die.”

Nathan is planning on using this entire instance in his custody battle to get more time with his son.

