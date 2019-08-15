Love After Lockup star Brittany Santiago granted full custody of son

Brittany Santiago is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, success story from Love After Lockup. She and Marcelino Santiago featured on the second season of Love After Lockup and the spin-off, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.

Since rejoining life on the outside, Brittany Santiago made it her mission to live a better life. She worked to regain custody of her son and even welcomed a little girl with Marcelino Santiago. After getting out, Brittany spent a lot of time with Giovanni. His father Tito appeared on both shows at one point.

Things became complicated when Brittany Santiago wanted more control over decision making for her son. After her release, Tito had full custody of their son, and she was working toward modifying that. Unfortunately, things got out of hand during a conversation between Marcelino and Tito, prompting rumors of a kidnapping.

All of this took place last spring, and the footage played on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tito and Marcelino did get physical, but it was not supposed to happen. Marcelino didn’t go there looking for a fight, and Tito bucked up. After that, it went to blows.

After consulting an attorney, Brittany Santiago went to court, and they awarded her joint custody. There was also supposed to be mediation for a parenting agreement, which reportedly occurred. At the end of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, all that was known was Brittany received more time with Giovanni.

According to Starcasm, courts awarded Brittany Santiago full custody following an emergency motion by her lawyer. She and Tito were both supposed to submit to drug testing. Brittany passed, but Tito reportedly did not, thus the reason the court granted the petition for full custody to Brittany.

Both Brittany and Marcelino spent the last few days in New York for the premiere of the next season of Love After Lockup. She shared photos of the event and even got to spend her birthday while out there.

After a rough start, Brittany Santiago has turned her life around and is building something special with Marcelino and their children.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.