Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup spoilers: Marcelino and Tito get physical

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is going to produce some drama for fans. Just weeks after the spin-off was announced, some of the issues have been aired out.

It was recently reported that Brittany Santiago was accused of kidnapping her son, Giovanni. Love After Lockup viewers met him when she brought Marcelino to her ex’s house to meet him. It appeared that the couple got along well with Brittany’s ex, Tito, but that no longer appears to be the case.

What is happening between Brittany and Tito?

As of now, there is a custody battle in the works. When it was initially reported that Brittany may have kidnapped her son, Marcelino put up a quick Instagram live but couldn’t say much.

He confirmed that there was no kidnapping and that was all he was allowed to discuss. Apparently, the events leading up to this are expected to play out on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup when it debuts in June.

According to Starcasm, there have been petitions for custody of Giovanni on both sides. Some of the events will play out on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup as well. Marcelino and Tito allegedly had a physical altercation which prompted Brittany and Marcelino to leave with Giovanni.

Where are Brittany and Marcelino now?

It is unclear where Brittany and Marcelino are currently living. There was some talk of a move and with two kids, they likely needed more space than what they initially had. They welcomed a little girl at some point in 2018, though the exact date of her birth has been kept secret.

Marcelino revealed they filmed Love After Lockup for several months. The Season 2 finale of Love After Lockup revealed the couple had welcomed a baby and her name, but that was the end of the information they were willing to give out.

Speculation grew about what was happening behind the scenes because Marcelino and Brittany still have not shared a photo of their little girl. Once Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airs, it is likely that Instagram will be filled with photos of her.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will premiere on Friday, June 14 on WEtv.