Joy-Anna Duggar responds with grace after follower calls Austin Forsyth ‘strange’

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a sweet photo of her husband, Austin Forsyth and her little boy Gideon on Instagram. One follower called him strange and the Counting On star responded with more grace than some would have.

Austin Forsyth is different than many of the Duggar husbands. He appears to be a little more on the serious side, but that isn’t entirely who he is according to Joy-Anna Duggar. She replied to the commentator that, while he is sometimes serious, he is outgoing once you get to know him.

The photo showed a sweet moment between father and son, something that hasn’t been shared a lot on the joint Instagram account Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth share. She revealed that he prays with Gideon before bed every night.

This has been a difficult year for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. The two started off the year in a good place and soon after, they found out they were expecting their second child. In June, things changed for them during their 20-week ultrasound when it was revealed their little girl was no longer alive.

The Counting On couple would have welcomed their little girl in November. Joy-Anna Duggar was one of four Duggar women due around the same time. Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, and Anna Duggar all welcomed little girls last month.

Not only did she lose her daughter, but weeks before that, Grandma Mary Duggar passed away. She was a huge part of the family and the older children were incredibly close to her. It was a lot of loss in a short amount of time for Joy-Anna Duggar.

Now, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are looking forward to spending time in their new home. They recently moved into an actual house and will be spending their first Christmas together there.

