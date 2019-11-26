Kendra Caldwell slammed for using castor oil while in labor following TLC birth special

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s birth special for baby number two was released yesterday. All of the details surrounding Addison’s arrival into the world have caused some Duggar followers to criticize the young mom’s decisions while in labor.

During the two-part special, Kendra Caldwell revealed that she used castor oil to speed up the labor. This is highly controversial because it is believed that it can add complications to the process and put undue stress on mom and baby. Despite the warnings, several women still use it today.

The couple headed to the hospital where Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed little Addison Duggar. Her doctor was busy delivering another baby, and there was a scene where she was told not to push despite her knowing that was exactly what she needed to do.

Luckily, everything turned out fine and the little family is adjusting to being a family of four with two little ones under two.

It is unclear why TLC chose to release the baby special on their app instead of airing it during the Duggar timeslot, or as a stand-alone special like they did for Jessa Duggar back in June when she welcomed Ivy Jane.

Speculation is that since Kendra and Joseph aren’t one of the more popular married couples, the app was the way to go this time around.

Viewers who have not yet seen the Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar birth special can check it out on the TLC app or follow the prompts on TLC’s Counting On Facebook page. It is much shorter than a normal episode of Counting On and has been broken down into two parts to make viewing easier.

As Kendra Caldwell gets slammed, she is busy at home with her two little ones learning how to navigate life as a mom of two. The couple hasn’t been on social media much, just enough to show some pictures of baby Addison.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.