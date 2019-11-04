Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcome baby girl: What did they name her?

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are officially the parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed a little girl over the weekend, and they appear to be adjusting as a family of four effortlessly.

Addison Renee is the name chosen for their little girl. She is the first November Duggar baby to be born and joins her big cousin Ivy Jane Seewald as the second little Duggar girl born in 2019. As the month passes, Addison and Ivy will receive two more female cousins.

November 2, 2019, is Addison Renee Duggar’s official birthday. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed her at 5:22 in the morning. She weighed in at 7 pounds and 12 ounces. Addison was 20.5 inches long, and it appears she is adjusting well to family life.

On Instagram, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar shared a picture of Addison Renee Duggar, and she looks just like her mom. Details surrounding her birth have not yet been made public, but a Counting On birth special may likely be in the works. If not, Addison will probably make her official debut next season on the show.

Many of the Duggar family members have sent their wishes and congratulations to the new parents on social media. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar are embarking on a new journey being parents to two little ones. As things change, it will take some adjusting, but things appear to be going well, according to Kendra and Joseph’s blog.

As the Duggar baby girl boom plays out this November, Kendra Caldwell was the first one to deliver. Counting On fans speculated that was the case after Anna Duggar revealed that the birth order was Kendra, Joy-Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, and then herself. Joy-Anna lost her baby girl back in June and recently announced her due date would have been November 9, so this week, followers were on baby watch for Kendra.

