Lauren Swanson’s birth story reveals delivering Bella Milagro Duggar wasn’t easy

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcomed Bella Milagro Duggar last month, and it turns out nothing about her arrival was easy. Their birth special has been released, and the events that transpired were anything but typical.

After 24 hours of laboring at home and 24 hours of laboring in the hospital, Lauren and Josiah met their little girl. She is their rainbow baby after the loss they experienced last fall. With all of the emotions and the 48-hour wait to meet Bella, both Lauren and Josiah appeared more in love than ever.

The birth of Bella Milagro Duggar was anything but easy for Lauren Swanson. She had a very long labor and two failed epidurals. There were scenes where it was clear she was in agony, and Josiah Duggar stepped up for his wife. In Lauren’s moment of need, he was there to keep her calm and talk her through everything that was happening.

Bella is over a month old already and she has both Lauren and Josiah head over heels in love with her. The new parents have been enjoying adjusting to life as a family of three and finding out what parenthood is all about. Their loss last fall affected both of them, but Lauren struggled to bounce back from it.

Despite the difficult birth, Lauren Swanson pulled through like a true star. She knew what she had to do, and even without pain relief, she stepped up to make sure Bella arrived safely.

Josiah Duggar remained by his wife’s side through it all, something that will likely earn him high praise among viewers of Counting On as they watch the birth story.

Viewers can watch Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar’s birth story online or on the TLC Goapp.

