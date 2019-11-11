Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcome baby girl: What did they name her?

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcomed their rainbow baby. The couple announced they were expecting earlier this year following an early miscarriage last fall. Lauren and Josiah had told their family about the first pregnancy, and shortly after, miscarried.

Earlier today, the official Duggar family Instagram shared the first photo of the newest little Duggar girl. Lauren and Josiah Duggar revealed their official due date was November 17, but they welcomed their little girl nine days earlier on November 8.

Bella Milagro Duggar was born last Friday and weighed in at 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She measured 18.5 inches long and appears to be doing well. Lauren Swanson had a difficult and long labor, but details were not given.

The couple talked to Us Weekly, giving them the details about Bella’s birth. In a photo shared by the outlet, Lauren Swanson appeared to still have IVs in her arm and it appeared she may have given birth in a hospital. Given that the baby was over a week early, it is unclear if there were also complications during the long and hard labor.

This is just the beginning of the wonderful journey ahead for Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar as they embark on parenthood. They were devastated following their loss last fall and when she learned she was expecting again, Lauren revealed the fear that she had. Living through it in the public eye wasn’t easy and even though they have their rainbow baby, they will never forget the baby they named Asa.

Details about a birth special for Lauren Swanson or Kendra Caldwell, who delivered her little girl just a little over a week ago, have not been made available. These two were the first to welcome the November Duggar babies, and now, only Anna Duggar is left waiting to deliver this month.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.