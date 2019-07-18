Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth share date night after tragic loss

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have had a rough month. The duo revealed they lost their second child after finding out there was no heartbeat during their 20-week gender reveal ultrasound.

Losing their second child took an emotional toll on the couple who shared their story a week after finding out their little girl wouldn’t make it. Shortly after their announcement, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared photos they had taken with their daughter who was named Annabell Elise.

Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar returned to Instagram and shared a photo of a sleeping Gideon in her lap. He celebrated his one-year birthday earlier this year.

While there wasn’t much to say about the photo, followers were happy to see she had returned to the social media platform.

It was reported that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth buried Annabell on his family’s property in a very private ceremony. The two of them said their goodbyes to their little girl along without family present.

While Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been mourning their loss, they have decided to get out and spend quality time with one another.

The couple shared a photo to Instagram of them together with the hashtag datenight. Joy-Anna gushed over her husband, calling him her anchor in the sweet post.

These two have yet to discuss if they will try for a baby right away following their loss or if they intend to wait. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar experienced an earlier loss last fall and are due with their rainbow baby in November.

The next few months will be hard on Joy-Anna as her sisters-in-law all are due to give birth to little girls around the same time she was due.

Anna Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, and Lauren Swanson all revealed they were expecting little girls last month just before the news about Joy-Anna was shared.

A new chapter is about to begin for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth as they embark on life after loss. Followers have been supporting them as they share what is happening in their lives, even if it isn’t what anyone had hoped for.