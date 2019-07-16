Joy-Anna Duggar returns to social media following loss of daughter

Joy-Anna Duggar has had a difficult month. She announced the loss of her little girl at just 20 weeks into her pregnancy a few weeks ago, and since then, has been silent on social media.

Both Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took photos with their little girl. Those photos followed the announcement of their loss. They decided to name her Annabell Elise and she was reportedly buried in a very private ceremony on Austin’s family property.

The couple just returned to social media yesterday after being away for a while. Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of a sleeping Gideon in her lap. He is a little over a year old and looks more and more like his daddy as he gets older.

There has been some concern about how Joy-Anna Duggar is doing following the loss of her little one. Viewers watched as Lauren Swanson went through a miscarriage while filming Counting On and the emotional toll it took on her was front and center.

Now less than a year later, Joy-Anna is in a similar position — only she had to deliver her baby.

With a new season of Counting On presumably coming soon, it is likely that viewers will get to see more of Joy-Anna Duggar and what happened behind the scenes during her second pregnancy. She was due alongside three of her sisters-in-law, making for a tough November ahead.