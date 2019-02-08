John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett reveal their courtship ‘rules’ were different

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett made their own courtship rules. Pic credit: TLC

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were married last November. Their relationship progressed quickly as they went from the courtship announcement to engaged within just a few weeks.

Now, Counting On viewers will be able to watch their love story unfold as the new season gets ready to begin.

In December, TLC aired a Counting On special that featured John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s wedding. Viewers did not get to see the planning and everything that was done ahead of the wedding, but all of that will be featured on the new season.

Courtship rules

The Duggar family is known for strict rules when it comes to courting. Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting featured the older children as they navigated through the process of courting and eventually marriage.

Sometimes the rules were talked about and sometimes the couples would choose to keep things to themselves.

Some of the Duggar daughters made headlines during their courtship, especially if it looked like they may have broken some rules. Courting doesn’t have a blanket set of rules, and each couple is allowed to dictate their own to a certain extent.

What did John David and Abbie allow for themselves?

Counting On is returning in a few days and the new season is going to follow John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett as they navigate through events leading up to their wedding.

Both were older when they began courting, and that helped when they decided how their relationship should look.

It looks like John David and Abbie did allow some contact while courting and through their engagement. He was able to put his arm around her, and they hugged.

Both seemed to agree they were old enough to avoid the temptation that may go along with contact.

Duggar fans have been anxiously awaiting a pregnancy announcement from the newlywed couple. Could it be tied in with the new season?

Counting On returns Monday, February 11 at 9/8c on TLC.