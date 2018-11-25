Jeremiah Duggar could be the next Duggar to enter a courtship

Jeremiah Duggar has been talked about a lot. He is one of the eligible bachelors in the family and part of the second set of twins born to the family. Jeremiah is most like big brother John David, including wanting to fly planes.

Now that John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have tied the knot, speculation is looming about which Duggar child will court next.

Of course, Jana is on everyone’s radar. Aside from her, Jeremiah Duggar is the one that viewers think will likely court next.

With social media, rumors are easily spread. Jeremiah Duggar and some friends were hanging out and a photo was posted on Instagram.

Not only were there obviously the reality star’s buddies, but two girls were also present. Could one of them be waiting to enter into a courtship with the 19-year-old Duggar son?

It wouldn’t be surprising to find out that another Duggar child is courting. Unless it is Jana, the next child to marry will be a son. The age difference between her and the next daughter is over a decade. None of the other daughters are legal adults yet and won’t be for another five years or so.

There has been a succession of quick weddings over the last several years. Joy-Anna, Joseph, Josiah, and now, John David Duggar have all gotten married nearly back-to-back. With Jeremiah Duggar following in the footsteps of his big brother, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he was ready to move on and get married.

At this point, if a courtship is happening it would likely be announced shortly before the new season of Counting On begins. That is a sure way to garner some publicity and have fans excited to tune in to see what the large family is up to.

There have not been any other sightings of Jeremiah with women other than the photo posted by his friend. It could be a fluke or it could be the start of something much more.

Counting On is expected to return in early 2019.