Jake Paul wedding fight: After marrying Tana Mongeau, brawl breaks out

A brawl broke out at YouTuber Jake Paul’s lavish Las Vegas wedding to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau on Sunday.

The brawl started after someone invaded the party and threw a glass of champagne at the newlyweds as they shared their first kiss as a married couple.

YouTubers Tana Mongeau, 21, and Jake Paul, 22, tied the knot on Sunday at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas after a romance that lasted only three months.

When they first announced in April that they were together, fans assumed that they paired up only as part of a social media “clout” stunt. But the controversial YouTubers unexpectedly announced that they were getting engaged.

Their wedding, which followed a month after engagement, was live-streamed to thousands of their fans for $49.99. The wedding ceremony and party will also be featured in an upcoming MTV reality series, titled Tana Turns 21.

However, many fans remain skeptical that Tana and Jake’s relationship is for real. According to some sources, there was no marriage license for the couple in Clark County, Nevada, as of Monday.

During the wedding, someone approached the couple and threw a glass of champagne on them.

The action quickly snowballed into a brawl after Team 10’s Armani Izadi, who was officiating, threw a punch at the person who was reportedly unknown to the couple.

Social media influencers King Bach and Josh Pescatore filmed teg brawl. Pescatore’s video shows the stranger throwing the drink over the couple just as they were about to kiss.

An upset Paul lunges at the stranger. Armani, who is officiating, also approaches the man and punches him multiple times in the head (see videos below).

#BREAKING: A large fight broke out at the @JakePaul & @tanamongeau wedding An unknown man in the red shirt spilled a drink on the newlyweds just as Jake was about to kiss his bride. @IZADI immediately struck the man & the fight ensued Here is some video from @KingBach pic.twitter.com/7qGyJCtlSr — Free Agent Pescatore📸 (@JoshPescatore) July 29, 2019

Someone just threw a glass of champagne at jake and I at the fucking altar holy fuck HAAHAHAHAHAHA. jana don’t need no press. wow. just married. honestly made it better…. to slow dance while they scream. i love you @jakepaul ….. hello tana paul! — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 29, 2019

However, Tana and Jake did not allow the incident to spoil their mood on their big day, and the ceremony continued after security led the intruder away.

The wedding reception took place at Sugar Factor American Brassiere, according to Insider.

Guests included family, friends, and social media influencers, such as the groom’s brother Logan Paul, King Bach, Jacqlyn Burnett and Melissa Rodriquez.

However, Mongeau’s former girlfriend Bella Thorne did not attend.

The wedding, according to Paul, cost $500,000, and the rings cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”