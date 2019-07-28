Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s wedding: streaming for $49.99 — how you can watch it

While the jury is still out on whether or not Tana and Jake (or #Jana) are the real deal, you can still watch the pair tie the knot for a cool $49.99.

Today at 5 pm PDT, you can click on the link and see the entire ceremony streamed live onto your laptop straight from the Graffiti Mansion.

The event promises to be a blowout, with guests such as Lele Pons and Trisha Paytas in attendance. Logan Paul, Jake Paul’s brother, will serve as Jake’s best man.

Tana hasn’t officially named her bridesmaids, but she has hinted that they’re people close to both Jake and herself.

If you’re unwilling to fork over $50 to witness the $500,000 ceremony, you can wait until the content goes live on YouTube.

You won’t be able to see it as it’s happening, but Tana and Jake have promised that a lot of people will be filming the event.

The ceremony will also be featured on Tana Mongeau’s reality series, Tana Turns 21. As most weddings tend to be, it will likely be a season (or perhaps series) finale.

Questions of whether or not the whole thing is a publicity stunt are still swirling, and guests are well aware the whole thing could end in a “GOTCHA!” moment. But also, maybe not.

They’ll just have to wait and see.