Tana Mongeau dishes on wedding dress, planning and her haters in new interview

Whether or not Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul will end their wedding ceremony by letting everyone know it was a giant prank remains to be seen. But despite the “haters,” the pair are still going forward with the ceremony, scheduled for this Sunday.

It’s been revealed they’ll be having their reception at the Sugar Factory, complete with a spread of mini-burgers, fries and caesar salad. Although Sugar Factory itself is pretty casual, the pair are asking that their guests put on their Sunday best.

Tana recently opened up to E! News about the wedding and told them that Jake’s doing most of the planning for her.

“I’m so lucky that my fiancé has such an amazing team. He’s doing everything for me right now and I’m just sitting back,” she told E!

But the reality star did have at least a hand in planning one thing – her wedding dress.

” I did pick my wedding dress. I’m very indecisive so I didn’t pick my dress until yesterday. We have some surprises up our sleeves for what the dress is going to be so I’m really excited. It’s long as f–k. It’s crazy long dress,” she spilled.

Tana has also addressed her haters, letting them know that she doesn’t care what they think of her impending nuptials.

“i’m feeling feisty: i don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. i don’t care if u think my marriage is real. i don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. i don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. i don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS!” she tweeted.

i don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. i don’t care if u think my marriage is real. i don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. i don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. i don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS! — TANA TURNS 21 ON MTV OUT NOW (@tanamongeau) July 26, 2019

Stay tuned for reports of their big day as Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul tie the knot (or not).