Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau address fans who ‘think they’re not engaged’, talk prenup and name changes

The jury may still be out on whether Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are actually engaged, or if this is still just one long joke. But, the pair are still playing it up for the cameras, despite what people think.

In a recent video, the pair revealed that roughly half of their friends were convinced they were together, while the other half was waiting for the other shoe to drop.

The pair recently put out another video, once again stating that they’re engaged and that they’ve been planning their upcoming nuptials.

They also stated they have been discussing a prenup agreement, just in case it doesn’t work out, which shows that in the event it’s real, they don’t necessarily have a ton of faith in their relationship.

The two also discussed whether Tana Mongeau would change her last name to Paul, and they both agreed she would, stating that they both liked the idea of having names with eight letters.

She also stated that she would love to be Tana Paul on social media, so long as she could change it back to her maiden name in the event the pair split.

The alleged couple begins to speak about their “engagement” and plans at around 15 minutes into the following video.

Tana’s MTV show, Tana Turns 21, will premiere on MTV YouTube tomorrow, July 8.