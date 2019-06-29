Price of Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul engagement ring revealed: Does this confirm the joke?

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have allegedly gotten engaged over the past weekend. But fans are doubting that it’s real, despite the couple constantly trying to maintain that it is.

The pair allegedly began dating in April 2019, though some even doubt that that’s the case as well. But yesterday, Jake Paul posted a vlog of a behind the scenes of his proposal to Tana, and let’s just say, it wasn’t well thought out or romantic.

Jake proposed to Tana with a ring pop from a gas station, but Tana later showed off her “ice” via her Instagram stories. She’s also been sporting it on her ring finger since the pair allegedly decided on forever.

But E! News has obtained information about the ring that Tana’s been claiming is her engagement ring, and it’s not all that expensive. And if Jake’s a millionaire who goes all out, it would seem he would want to spoil his lady as well.

Not so, it seems. Her entire ring collection cost $544, and that’s because it is five rings put together. The most prominent ring, which you can see here at Adina’s Jewels, is only worth $125 and isn’t even a real diamond.

The other four rings she’s wearing in the set are also cubic zirconias, and each worth around $100 respectively.

Is it a place holder until Jake can get a better ring? Maybe.

But is the whole thing fake? Also maybe.