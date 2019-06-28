Jake Paul posts vlog of his proposal to Tana Mongeau, but is it legit?

If you follow the Internet and YouTubers even a little bit, you’ll already have heard that Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau got engaged last week in Las Vegas.

The pair started dating in April 2019, with what many people assumed to be a joke. And to be fair, a lot of people still presume it is a joke.

However, Paul’s previous relationships also started out as a stunt, so it’s hard to tell if this one has any credibility to it.

Today, Jake Paul both leaked his cell phone number and posted a vlog of him proposing to Tana Mongeau on her 21st birthday.

The whole thing has an air of tongue-in-cheek to it that lends credence that the entire spectacle was always a joke. He even proposed to her with a ring pop, saying he bought it at the gas station just moments before he popped the question.

He even captioned his Instagram photo proposing to Tana as, “Til clout do us part.”

Definitely seems suss.

But Tana put up the same photo series on her Instagram as well, with the caption, “when ur real life engagement raises ur instagram engagement > HI FIANCÉE (sic).”

The pair don’t reveal whether or not they’re really engaged, but Tana did say that he didn’t actually buy her a car for her birthday, despite the photographic evidence.

Regardless, Tana has revealed the trailer on her new MTV reality show, and Jake will be heavily featured in a boyfriend role. You can watch the trailer down below.

Time will tell if the two of them are for real or are just leading us on in an extended prank. At this point, it’s pretty much 50/50.