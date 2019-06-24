YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau engaged, Tana shows off ring–but is it real?

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul have announced that they’re engaged, but is it for real?

The couple started dating in April 2019, shortly after Tana Mongeau announced her ex, Brad Sousa, had cheated on her. At first, she posted videos titled “see me and my rebound” featuring Jake Paul, which made many people question the authenticity of the relationship.

The YouTube celebrity is now celebrating her 21st birthday and will be on a reality show on MTV to document.

According to her Instagram, Jake bought her a Mercedes-Benz to mark the occasion.

And according to her Instagram stories and Twitter, he also proposed.

Tana became a trending topic on Twitter and then left a winky face after the proposal tweet. This left some wondering if she and Jake had really committed to one another for life, or if it was all a ploy for attention.

Several tabloids have run the story about the pair getting ready to tie the knot after such a short engagement, but thus far, no one’s confirmed for real.

It would be a very Jake and Tana move to pretend to be engaged for the clout, but sometimes love is love and things move faster than you planned.

We’ll see what the pair says when they’ve recovered from their marathon party.