Derick Dillard reveals TLC cut family out of Grandma Duggar’s Counting On funeral episode

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Derick Dillard is still going in on TLC and the Duggar family. He has continued answering questions in the comment section of his Christmas post on Instagram.

From revealing that Jill Duggar needs permission to go to the Duggar family compound to Derick Dillard referring to his wife as a “victim,” the information coming out has been shocking.

He doubled down and even suggested the older siblings being filmed get their own show, one where Jim Bob Duggar isn’t calling all the shots and keeping all of the money.

His most recent comments came after a follower asked why Jill Duggar wasn’t shown at Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake. Both Derick Dillard and his wife were in attendance, but TLC cut them out of the footage.

Josh and Anna Duggar were also there and the same thing was done to them. The latter situation is understandable because Josh has been banned from the network, but Jill has not.

It is quite puzzling because Jill Duggar was allowed to be shown and heard during Jessa Duggar’s birth special when she had Ivy Jane back in May 2019.

The TLC special showed the sisters together and Jill helping Jessa as she was giving birth. Derick Dillard used that moment to explain they had to ask permission from Jim Bob to go be with Jessa since most of the family was in Tennessee for a wedding.

The Instagram post is one that keeps giving. It has been a few weeks now since Christmas and Derick Dillard keeps returning to answer the questions posted by followers.

How much more he will reveal about the Duggar family remains to be seen, but there is hope that plenty more information regarding the inner workings of the Counting On family will come to light.

Duggar family drama keeps swirling and Derick Dillard’s responses are the gifts that keep on giving.