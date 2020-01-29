Blake Lively is ‘not ok’ that Mariah Carey and Jennifer Aniston liked her post about upcoming movie

Blake Lively posted a short trailer of her upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section, to Instagram yesterday. When former Friend Jennifer Aniston and singer Mariah Carey liked her post, she got very excited about it.

The Gossip Girl actress has recently been doing a lot of online promotion of her movie with lots of videos appearing on Instagram, but this seems to be the first time she received a response from such major celebrities.

The video began with a shot of a very disheveled looking Blake, who in character, appears to be in a daze and lying either on the floor or a low bunk bed. We see Jude Law’s character click his fingers in front of her face and say, “I never thought you’d get this far.”

Old-timey jazz music plays in the background, giving the scene a creepy atmosphere.

Aniston and Carey liked the post

Blake wittily wrote on the post, “actual home video of my typical day,” in wonderful self-deprecating humor. Clearly, the post was then liked by Aniston and Carey because Blake later commented,

“ANNOUNCEMENT: @Mariahcarey and @jenniferaniston liked my post. What is happening right now. I’m not ok. Not. O.K.”

Blake Lively returns to our screens

It’s a welcome return to our screens for the former Gossip Girl actress who gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds in the fall of last year.

After giving birth, Blake admitted that the arrival of another child was proving a lot of work for the couple. “It’s like going from 2 to 3000,” she said in a recent interview, “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy.”

However, she clearly finds the time to stay in shape as she performed all her own stunts in The Rhythm Section, a movie that required lots of action shots with fight scenes. In one scene, she was badly injured, shattering her wrist. The injury allegedly shut down production for six months.

“My hand basically turned into, like, feta cheese,” she said. I’m no doctor, but that doesn’t sound good at all.

#BlakeLively shattered her hand doing all her own stunts for #TheRhythmSection! If that's not hardcore, then we don't know what is! pic.twitter.com/3SloVH53YG — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

The Rhythm Section is an action, mystery, drama which sees a woman (the brilliant Blake Lively) out for revenge against the baddies who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

It also stars Jude Law, was directed by Reed Morano and written by Mark Burnell.

Jennifer Aniston has increasingly been in the news following the success of her role as news anchor Alex levy in The Morning Show. She recently channeled her character’s role by stepping up to host The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Ellen’s absence, causing some to suggest it was time for the former Friend to get her own show.

Aniston has also been in the news recently due to rumors she might be getting back together with former husband, Brad Pitt. The pair have been seen getting cozy with each other at various awards ceremonies in the last week.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey was in the news after hilariously taking part in the Dolly Parton challenge.

What would my Twitter one be? 😁 pic.twitter.com/Y7YBPfhpGm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 27, 2020

The Rhythm Section will be hitting theaters on January 31.