Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds secretly welcomed their third baby in August

Blake Lively secretly welcomed her third child with hubby Ryan Reynolds in August.

Sources close to the couple told US Weekly that Blake, 32, and Ryan, 42, welcomed their third child about two months ago, but chose to keep it a secret. Blake and Ryan already had two daughters together, James (born December 2014) and Inez (born September 2016).

They have not shared any more details since Us Weekly broke the news.

The secrecy surrounding the birth of their third child does not come as a surprise. Blake and Ryan are known for keeping the details of their family life private.

They met in 2010 on the set of the superhero movie Green Lantern. Blake co-starred in the movie as Carol Ferris, alongside Ryan, who played the lead role of Hal Jordan (aka Green Lantern).

Blake and Ryan were first confirmed to be dating in October 2011. They tied the knot in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, after Ryan filed for divorce from Scarlett Johansson in December 2010.

Ryan and Scarlett finalized their divorce in July 2011.

Monsters & Critics reported back in May that Blake debuted her baby bump at the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu premiere in New York City. Ryan voiced Pikachu in the film.

Blake appeared on the red carpet wearing a close-fitting yellow dress that revealed her baby bump. She later confirmed that she was pregnant with their third baby.

Due to the fact that Blake did not share any information about how far along she was at the time, fans began speculating about her due date. Some fans guessed that she was three months pregnant and that her baby would probably come in October or November. Others suggested that by the look of her bump, she might have been further along and thus that her baby could come earlier than October.

News that she gave birth to her baby in August confirms the earlier speculation that she was more than three months pregnant in May when she debuted her baby bump.