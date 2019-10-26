The Morning Show release date: How & when to watch new Apple TV series starring Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show will offer viewers a new comedy and drama series starring Jennifer Aniston in her first series role since Friends. It won’t be available on regular television or even cable or satellite, but instead on a streaming service by Apple. Many viewers are interested in checking out the brand new series about the inner workings of a fictional morning news program and fallout from a scandal. Here’s how and when to watch the new Apple TV series as it debuts.

The Morning Show cast, trailer

The Morning Show puts the spotlight on the men and women involved in the business of morning-news programs. Jennifer Aniston stars as Alex Levy on the new program which also brings another topic into focus that is quite familiar to many people based on news headlines in the past several years.

Levy’s former co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired due to sexual harassment allegations so the examination of his life is a big part of the series. As the Los Angeles Times mentions, it’s one of the first series to really base much of the main plot on a #MeToo storyline.

Steve Carrel has magically joined them on stage now! He is also apart of "The Morning Show" #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/KS9K4LHutk — Jake Krol (@Jake31Krol) March 25, 2019

Showrunner Kerry Ehrin told the Times that she wasn’t basing Steve Carrell’s character on former NBC Today Show anchor Matt Lauer. Instead, she wanted to tell a “unique story about a subject that was [timely],” according to the LA Times.

“I was interested to see the fallout and what it did to his work partner, Alex, who had everything change in her life even though it was not something she did,” Ehrin told the Times. “I wanted to tell her story. And then, of course, Bradley’s is the story of someone coming into this world.”

A local West Virginia reporter named Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) is also part of the cast of characters who get caught up in all the drama. Other stars on the cast include Nestor Carbonell, Billy Crudup, and Janina Gavankar.

Apple unveiled an official Morning Show trailer a few months ago to give viewers a sneak peek of what’s in store.

The Morning Show will have 10 episodes for what appears to be the first season. It’s unknown if there will be a second season since the finale has yet to be seen. Most likely each episode will be up to an hour-long.

How and when to watch The Morning Show

As mentioned, The Morning Show is one of the first big programs to debut on the upcoming Apple TV+ streaming platform when it launches on Friday, November 1. So the show should be available with at least the first episode on that day. As far as official release time, that could be midnight Eastern Time, or sometime after on that Friday.

The Apple TV+ platform is only available on select devices for streaming. While there will be a one week free trial for all new subscribers, the monthly cost of the service is $4.99 a month.

Last month, Apple began to give away one year of free Apple TV+ with any purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, or Mac product. So if you recently bought one of these, you should be good to go with the app.

You’ll need an Apple TV app and a subscription or free trial of Apple TV+ to watch The Morning Show. It will be available on most Apple devices with the right iOS or software. Apple TV+ will also be available on Roku devices, select smart TVs, and even on some Amazon Fire TV Sticks. It’s unknown when it may be coming to other Fire TV devices at this time.

Per Apple’s website, if you have iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV devices, you should already have the Apple TV app there. That will allow you to sign up for and watch AppleTV+ and The Morning Show.

You can learn more about the service and/or sign up for notifications about its official arrival here at Apple’s website.