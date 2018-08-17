Big Brother 20 spoilers: Will Rockstar or Kaycee be headed to jury after live eviction?

Big Brother 20 has been full of surprises and each week, it’s been hard to tell who might stay and who might go during the live eviction. With Rockstar and Kaycee on the block and one of them headed to the jury, both alliances really need to keep their player in the game this week.

Initially, Haleigh didn’t put a member of her own alliance on the block. She nominated Kaycee and Angela for eviction this week.

Then, the hacker competition left Kaycee with what some have said is too much power. With the power to remove someone from the block, naturally, she chose herself and put up Rockstar in her place.

When it was time to play the Power of Veto competition, Kaycee the hacker came into play again. She chose Tyler to play in the PoV comp and he won it!

Tyler took Angela off the block, which makes sense considering that they have been playing together the whole time. Then, when tasked with replacing the nomination with someone else, Haleigh put Kaycee right back in the hot seat.

Don’t forget though, that Kaycee still has the ability to cancel a vote since she won the hacker competition. She chose to stop Faysal from voting this week and that could leave Rockstar without enough votes to stay. Thankfully, this is the last week of the hacker competition.

Voting to evict Rockstar are Angela, JC, Sam, Brett, and Tyler. The only person who voted to keep Rockstar in the house was Scottie. With a vote of 5-1, Rockstar will be headed to the jury house.

Big Brother 20 airs on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7 and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.