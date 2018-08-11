Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who did Haleigh nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 20 is in full swing. The week 6 eviction sent Bayleigh to the jury house as the first member of the season. With the numbers dwindling, everyone is fighting for their chance to win the game.

Haleigh was crowned the week 7 Head of Household after battling it out with JC. She has bought herself one week of safety and now she has the chance to make a huge game move.

Tyler appears to be her target. He has a power app still tucked away, allowing him safety during one nomination ceremony.

The hacker twist is in play again this week. This will be the final time the hacker will be able to change up the game. When they win, they are allowed to change one nomination, choose a player to play in the Power of Veto competition, and cancel one vote during the live eviction.

Earlier, Haleigh nominated Angela and Kaycee for eviction. They will each have a chance to play in the hacker competition and in the Power of Veto competition to save themselves. After Angela’s power trip, it isn’t shocking that Haleigh put her up.

Later, the nominations could change once the hacker has chosen who they want to save and replace. Last week, Steve was saved and Tyler was put up in his place. With Haleigh gunning for a backdoor option with Tyler, if her friends don’t step up and win, Level 6 (now 4) will continue running the house.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.