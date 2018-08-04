Big Brother live feed updates: Hacker twist changes everything in the BB20 house

Big Brother 20 has just changed up the game and viewers are freaking out. Last night, Rachel was sent packing and everything since then has been chaotic.

The Head of Household competition was mental and Rockstar almost beat out Angela to take the reign. Unfortunately, math isn’t her strong suit and Angela gets to sleep in the HoH quarters for the week.

Earlier today, Angela nominated Scottie and Rockstar for eviction. The person who leaves Thursday night will become the first member of the jury. The nominations weren’t shocking, Angela is loyal to Level 6 (now 4) all the way through.

Last night, Julie Chen mentioned the hacker twist. Apparently, it was a puzzle that each houseguest had to solve in the same room that the BB App Store was in.

While this is not confirmed officially, several live feed viewers have speculated this on social media. Couple that with the comments made by the houseguests and it becomes a plausible scenario.

It looks like Haleigh won the hacker competition. While she has not confirmed it to anyone at the moment, she was able to take down a nomination and replace it with someone of her choosing.

Not only that, but she is also able to cancel one vote on live eviction night and pick a player to play in the Power of Veto competition tomorrow.

In case anyone doesn’t know: Haleigh powers are that she can replace a nom (Scottie coming down, Tyler up), pick a player for veto, AND nullify one vote.#BB20 — REALvegas4sure #bb20 (@realvegas4sure) August 4, 2018

As it turns out, Haleigh chose to remove Scottie from the block and leave Rockstar up there. Tyler is the new nominee, something that blindsided everyone. This was a big move, hopefully, one that will not backfire in her face.

This could be the biggest week of Big Brother 20 since the premiere in June!

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.