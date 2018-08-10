Big Brother 20 spoilers: Did Bayleigh or Rockstar get sent to jury?

Big Brother 20 is moving into week 7 tonight. The live eviction had plenty of hype before airing, especially after the explosive house meeting yesterday.

The hacker twist was unleashed this week and it changed the entire dynamic in the house. Everyone was suspicious about who the hacker was, especially after Tyler was put up when Scottie was taken down.

Angela thought she had it all figured out, but she was way off base.

Going into the live eviction, there was heavy anticipation about the eviction speeches. Bayleigh and Rockstar were both facing being sent to the jury and what they were going to say was anyone’s guess.

The votes fell as follows:

Tyler- canceled by the hacker

Kaycee- Bayleigh

Brett- Bayleigh

Faysal- Bayleigh

Scottie- Bayleigh

Haleigh- Bayleigh

Sam- Rockstar

JC- Bayleigh

By a vote of 6 to 1, Bayleigh was evicted from the Big Brother house. After a chaotic week 6 in the Big Brother house, the first member of the jury house has officially been named.

Moving forward, the new Head of Household will have the task of naming two more houseguests for eviction. Keep in mind, Tyler still has his power app and it could save him for at least one more week.

Week 7 could be a game-changing week, especially with everything that has happened in the Big Brother house in the last few days.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.