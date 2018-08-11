Big Brother 20 spoilers: Hacker winner revealed and nomination replaced

Big Brother 20 has another hacker in the game. This is the last week for the twist, and it is sure changing the way things are happening in the house.

Week 6 came to a close with Bayleigh leaving the house and becoming the first member of the jury. After that, it was game on for everyone in the house to fight for the next Head of Household.

Haleigh prevailed with a win over JC in the hashtag game. While it was pretty obvious who her targets would be, no one knew for sure where her head was at regarding Tyler.

After weighing all of her options, Haleigh nominated Angela and Kaycee for eviction. This was the only move she felt safe making before the hacker competition played out.

The feeds were down for a few hours and when they returned, it was revealed that Kaycee was the hacker this time around. She ended up removing herself from the block and putting Rockstar there in her place. Many viewers thought she would for sure put up Faysal, but that was not the case.

Once the Power of Veto competition is played, the nominations could change again. At this point, it is still possible for Angela to be removed from the block, but that may put Tyler in danger and force his power out.

Kaycee still gets to pick a player to play in the Power of Veto competition, and she gets to cancel a vote at the eviction ceremony Thursday night.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.