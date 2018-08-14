Big Brother spoilers: Power of Veto used, new nominee named

Big Brother 20 has been bringing the game-changing moves this week. Haleigh won the Head of Household competition, but Level 6 (now 4) is truly running the game.

The initial nominations put in place by Haleigh were Angela and Kaycee. This was early Friday, just before the hacker competition was played.

Julie Chen announced that this would be the last week of the hacker competition. The stakes were high with two members of one alliance on the block.

Kaycee prevailed and won the hacker competition. She removed herself from the block and put up Rockstar in her place.

Not only did winning allow her to change a nomination, she was able to pick a player to play in the Power of Veto competition, and cancel out a vote on eviction night.

She chose Tyler to play in the Power of Veto competition. As it turns out, that was the best move possible because he took home the win.

Earlier today during the Power of Veto ceremony, Tyler decided to save Angela. This wasn’t shocking because she saved him last week. In her place, Haleigh nominated Kaycee.

On Thursday night, Kaycee and Rockstar will be sitting on the block waiting to see who will be evicted. As of now, it looks like Rockstar will be shown the door, leaving Level 6 (now 4) to rule the house.

