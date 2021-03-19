Venom: Let There Be Carnage delayed until later in 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed. Pic credit: Sony

Sony already moved its Spider-Man spinoff Morbius from its 2021 release to early in 2022 and now it has also moved Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The good news is that the Venom sequel is still coming out in 2021, but it will be at the end of summer rather than the start of summer.

Venom 2 moved to September

On the original Marvel release schedule, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to the 2018 Spider-Man spinoff movie starring Tom Hardy, was set for a June 25, 2021 release.

This would put it one month after Black Widow, whose release is still questionable for May 7, and only weeks before Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits in July.

Now, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on September 17.

The movie moved because Universal moved its new Fast & Furious movie to the same release date that Venom was scheduled for.

This means it will still come out before Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021, although any connection to that MCU movie is unknown.

Sony holds the rights to all Spider-Man properties and the MCU has a partnership for Spider-Man himself.

The next Sony Marvel movie after Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be Morbius, which was moved to January 21, 2022.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set for an October 7, 2022 release.

As for the MCU, if Black Widow is moved, it will likely shift all the movies again and Spider-Man: No Way Home might end up pushed into 2022 unless Marvel wants to move a movie like Eternals instead from its November 5, 2021 release date.

Spider-Man makes more sense for a holiday Marvel release.

What is Venom: Let There Be Carnage about?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage returns Tom Hardy to the role of Eddie Brock, who is Venom in the Sony Marvel Universe.

This is a sequel to the 2018 movie and plays off the post-credit scene in that movie. In that scene, Brock goes into a prison to interview Cletus Kasady, a mass murderer.

In the comics, the Venom symbiote is able to reproduce and does so while Hardy is in prison, with the offspring bonding with Kasady. Since Cletus is a mass-murdering sociopath, he becomes Carnage, a villain even more powerful than Venom with no morals whatsoever.

Woody Harrelson will star as Carnage.

Also appearing is a new symbiote villain known as Shriek, played by Naomie Harris.

There has still not been an official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the unknown release date was likely the reason.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on September 17, 2021.