Spider-Man spinoff Morbius gets a scary new release date

Spider-Man 3 is coming in December 2021, but before that happens, two different Spider-Man spinoffs will hit.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, and Morbius was supposed to hit in March but has been pushed back to later in 2021.

Variety reports that Sony has postponed Morbius until October to maximize profits by waiting until the coronavirus vaccines are rolled out across the world.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Morbius release date

Sony postponed the release date of Morbius until October 8, 2021.

This is perfect, as it is a Sony Spider-Man spinoff that is almost more of a horror movie than a superhero movie.

However, it also leads to some stiff competition for the Marvel movie.

While Morbius will get more box office opportunities in October, it will be the least known of the three movies released to start the month.

Read More Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife release dates moved due to coronavirus pandemic

On October 1, Dune hits theaters and is expected to be a massive hit. On October 15, Halloween Kills will arrive, a movie with a much larger chance at success during the Halloween season than Morbius. There is also Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins coming on October 22.

However, superhero fans might be interested in catching Morbius, both due to the horror theme in October and the chance for a couple of big cameos.

What is Marvel’s Morbius?

Morbius is a classic Spider-Man villain turned anti-hero.

He is Michael Morbius, a scientist with a debilitating disease who believes he found a cure using vampire bats. It worked but then turned him into a creature that needs blood to survive.

He was initially aligned with The Lizard, a villain with a similar origin story. However, Morbius ended up as a hero who helped those in need, similar to Venom.

That is where the cameos might start. Morbius is the second movie in the spinoff world of Spider-Man, following Venom, and this year, the second Venom movie. Could Venom or Eddie Brock appear? It is a strong possibility to tie them together for Sony fans.

There is also the fact that Michael Keaton was seen in the first Morbius trailer, as he is possibly returning as The Vulture, after appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Jared Leto has signed on as Morbius, so there is a major star in the lead role. Former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith is also in the movie, as is Fast & Furious star, Tyreese Gibson.

Morbius will hit theaters on October 8, 2021.