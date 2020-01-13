Morbius trailer 2020 arrives: Teaser suggests MCU connection with star actor’s surprise cameo

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

The first Moribus trailer of 2020 arrived online on Monday and plenty of fans are hyped for what’s to come. Not only does it bring another interesting Marvel character to life on the big screen, but it also stars Jared Leto in the title role. In addition, there’s a shocking cameo by one well-known actor leading fans to start speculating on what’s going on with the MCU villain.

First Morbius trailer for 2020 released

Billed as a teaser trailer by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the new movie will follow the journey of Morbius, the living vampire. Making the shift from playing DC’s Joker in Suicide Squad to appearing as a Marvel character is star actor Jared Leto. He’ll take on the role of the conflicted antihero Dr. Morbius who eventually becomes the living vampire.

The movie trailer checks in at about two minutes in total time, bringing plenty of exciting visuals. Most of those include Dr. Morbius learning of his powers, and what appears to be a manhunt for him, or someone else.

The new movie involves Dr. Morbius trying to cure a rare blood disease he has. However, he ends up becoming infected with a superpower form of vampirism.

The comic book character first appeared in Spider-Man No. 101 back in October of 1971 and went on to have his own solo series in addition to other appearances. However, this is his first time on the big screen.

Read More Jake Gyllenhaal suits up in new Spider-Man Teaser

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa. In addition to Jared Leto in the starring role, Adria Arjona stars as Martine Bancroft. Other credited actors include Matt Smith as Loxias Crown and Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud. There’s also a rumored appearance by none other than J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. If that rumor is true, it may tie into the big cameo reveal the Morbius trailer brought along with it.

Surprise cameo arrives in trailer

For those who have yet to see the trailer, here’s a quick spoiler alert to stop reading if you’d rather watch the trailer yourself.

Towards the very end of the Morbius 2020 teaser trailer is a surprising appearance by none other than Michael Keaton. While that seems cool just because it’s Keaton, it’s also cool because of who he appears to be playing in the movie.

Based on what people are saying, it looks like Keaton will appear as his character The Vulture. That was the villain he portrayed in the first of the MCU-connected Spider-Man solo films starring Tom Holland.

In the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton is seen in a white jumpsuit. That’s the same look he has when he appears in the few moments of the Morbius trailer.

It has the internet buzzing as it seems to connect the MCU’s Spider-Man with the new Sony Pictures Entertainment film about Morbius. Some savvy fans have already noticed what appears to be Morbius in an orange jumpsuit, suggesting a prison break of some sort will happen in the movie with he and Vulture crossing paths.

Many people are already wondering if this could also be a connection to a group known as Sinister Six. In the comics, they were a team of villains who joined together to try to take out Spider-Man. If that’s the case, it’s a major way to connect Morbius with Spider-Man, Venom, and the Sinister Six.

Could this teaser also be a teaser for what’s to come in the next Spider-Man film? Take it with a grain of salt, but it’s certainly exciting to imagine the possibilities for the upcoming movies.

Morbius will arrive in theaters on July 31, 2020.